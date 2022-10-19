Buchnevich (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against Seattle, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Buchnevich missed Tuesday's practice and left the ice early during Wednesday's morning skate. He's one of the Blues' top forwards, so his absence would naturally be a big blow. If he can't play, the Blues might dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards Wednesday night.
