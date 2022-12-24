Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Buchnevich got the Blues on the board 39 seconds into the second period, and he set up a Vladimir Tarasenko tally later in the frame. In five games since returning from a lower-body injury, Buchnevich has posted three goals and three assists. The productive winger is up to 12 goals, 26 points (11 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests overall.