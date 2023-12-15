Buchnevich logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Buchnevich set up Robert Thomas' opening goal in the first period before extending St. Louis' lead to 4-1 in the third, beating Joonas Korpisalo off a give-and-go with Jordan Kyrou. The 28-year-old Buchnevich has played well of late, logging four goals and 12 points in his last 11 contests. Overall, he's up to 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 27 games this season.