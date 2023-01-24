Buchnevich (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and the Blues will re-evaluate him after the All-Star break.

Buchnevich had minor surgical procedure done recently to address an infection to his ankle. It had been a lingering issue from a contusion sustained earlier this season. He has recorded 15 goals and 38 points in 38 contests this campaign. The Blues also activated Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), who will replace Buchnevich in the top-six forward group, from injured reserve Tuesday.