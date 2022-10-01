Buchnevich (eye) will play Saturday, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Buchnevich had an outstanding season last year with 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games, smashing his previous best of 21 goals and 48 points. He also had 11 points in 12 playoff games last season. Look for a similar season from the winger in 2022-23.
