Buchnevich (lower body) will draw into the lineup Thursday versus Calgary, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Buchnevich missed two games due to the injury. He has six goals and 15 points across 24 outings in 2024-25. He's expected to serve on the top line alongside Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Brandon Saad is projected to shift from the first to the third line, and Mathieu Joseph is set to be a healthy scratch after dressing in St. Louis' previous two games.