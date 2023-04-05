Buchnevich (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Rangers, coach Craig Berube told Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Buchnevich missed the Blues' previous four games because of the injury. He has 25 goals and 66 points in 59 contests this season. Now that Buchnevich's healthy, Logan Brown might serve as a healthy scratch Thursday.
