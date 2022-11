Buchnevich registered two assists in a 5-3 win against San Jose on Thursday.

Buchnevich ended his five-game point drought. He has a goal and four points in seven contests in 2022-23. He was a key part of the Blues' top-six last season with 30 goals and 76 points. Although he got off to a slow start this season, he has been averaging around 19:00 of ice time and it should just be a matter of time before he heats up.