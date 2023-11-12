Buchnevich posted a hat trick, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Two of Buchnevich's goals were shorthanded, while the other one was on a power play. The 28-year-old hadn't scored since Oct. 24, though he'd shown signs of heating up with two helpers over the previous three games. The winger is up to four goals, seven points, 26 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests in a top-six role.