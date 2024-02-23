Buchnevich scored three goals in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Buchnevich extended St. Louis' lead to 2-0 early in the second period before adding a second goal just 25 seconds later, beating Semyon Varlamov with a wrister from the circle. Buchnevich would then complete a natural hat trick with an empty-netter in the final frame to cap a 4-0 victory. The 28-year-old winger now has five goals and six points in his last four contests. Buchnevich is up to 22 goals and 46 points through 54 games this year as his value continues to increase ahead of the trade deadline.