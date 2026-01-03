Buchnevich recorded two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

Buchnevich recorded the primary assist on the team's first goal of the second period before chipping in on Brayden Schenn's game-winner late in the third. Overall, Buchnevich is up to 16 assists, 23 points and 69 shots on goal over 42 games this season. The veteran winger has bounced back and forth between multi-point efforts and scoreless games. While his inconsistencies aren't ideal in fantasy, he has accounted for two goals and four assists in his past six outings.