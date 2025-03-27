Buchnevich (illness) is expected to join the Blues in Nashville on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While Buchnevich linking up with the team during its road trip is certainly a step in the right direction, it seems unlikely he will immediately jump back into the lineup against the Predators. Still, fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach in the lead up to puck drop Thursday. If Buchnevich doesn't play versus Nashville, he seems poised to return against Colorado on Saturday.