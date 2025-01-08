Buchnevich scored a goal, took two shots and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Buchnevich continues to find ways to produce and cracked the scoresheet for the fourth game in a row, a span in which he's racked up one goal and three assists. He hasn't been much of a scoring weapon, though, as this was the first time he found the twine since a Dec. 19 loss to Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 40 games this season.