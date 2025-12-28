Buchnevich scored two goals and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

Buchnevich tallied each of the Blues' final two goals in Saturday's contest, including the game-winning tally just under five minutes into the third period. He is up to seven goals, 21 points and 67 shots on net through 39 games this season. The 30-year-old winger has two multi-point efforts over his last three games, and five of his seven goals this season have come over his last 15 games. It would take an elite effort to bring himself back up to his customary 60-point pace this season after a painfully slow start, but Buchnevich remains a solid fantasy option in most formats due to his recent uptick and strong track record.