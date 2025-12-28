Buchnevich scored two goals and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

Buchnevich tallied each of the Blues' final two goals in Saturday's contest, including the go-ahead tally just under five minutes into the third period. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to seven goals, 21 points and 67 shots on net through 39 games this season. Despite a rocky start to the season offensively, the 30-year-old winger has two multi-point efforts over his last three games. Additionally, five of his seven goals this season have come over his last 15 games, bringing back the high-level scoring touch he has displayed over the past few years. It would take an elite effort to bring himself back up to 60-point pace this season, but he remains a solid fantasy option in most formats due to his recent play and strong track record.