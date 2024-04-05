Buchnevich notched an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Buchnevich did a little bit of everything while again lining up as the second-line center. The 28-year-old forward has 10 points over his last nine games, but he hasn't shown much consistency from one contest to another. He's at 59 points, 195 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 74 outings this season, putting him on track for his worst point total in three years as a Blue.