Buchnevich produced an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Buchnevich is on a five-game point streak consisting of two goals and seven assists. He set up a Robert Thomas tally in the first period Saturday. For the season, Buchnevich is up to 52 points, 92 shots on net, 45 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 47 contests. The Blues don't have a ton of quality fantasy options after the trade deadline, but the 27-year-old winger remains one of their best.