Buchnevich posted an assist and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Buchnevich is on a three-game assist streak after helping out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. In addition to his three helpers, Buchnevich has eight shots on net, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while filling a top-six role with power-play time. Buchnevich has produced five straight 20-goal seasons and has topped the 50-point mark in four straight years, so he should remain a consistent part of the Blues' offense.