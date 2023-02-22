Buchnevich (lower body) will likely return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Buchnevich missed the Blues' last two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 43 points in 42 contests this season. St. Louis dressed seven defensemen for Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina, but if Buchnevich is back Thursday, then the Blues' might go with a more traditional setup of 12 forwards and six blueliners. In that scenario, Calle Rosen might be a healthy scratch.