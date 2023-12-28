Per Lou Korac of NHL.com, Buchnevich missed practice Thursday with an illness.

The flu bug is going around the Blues dressing room and while Buchnevich wasn't 100 percent Wednesday, he managed to play 19:42 in a 2-1 loss to Dallas. Buchnevich has 12 goals and 28 points in 31 games this season, including four goals with the man-advantage. He should be considered questionable for Friday's tilt versus Colorado.