Buchnevich scored a goal in the Blues' 5-4 shootout win against Washington on Thursday.

Buchnevich returned from a lower-body injury Oct. 29, but he was held off the scoresheet over his first five games back. He's settled in lately though, contributing a goal and five points over his last five games. He was a huge part of the Blues last season, recording 30 goals and 76 points in 73 games, so naturally it's encouraging to see him get going.