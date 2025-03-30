Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Buchnevich looked close to 100 percent, logging 20:02 of ice time in his return from a four-game absence due to an illness. The 29-year-old winger also scored the game-winning goal at 8:54 of the third period, extending the Blues' winning streak to nine games. He's had a bit of a down year, but he's still managed 15 goals, 48 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 69 appearances in a top-six role.