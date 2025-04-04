Buchnevich scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Buchnevich has scored twice over three contests since returning from a four-game absence due to an illness. The 29-year-old tied Thursday's contest at 2-2 with his second-period tally. Buchnevich is up to 16 goals, 49 points, 136 shots on net, 41 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 71 appearances. He'd need a big surge over the last five games to get to the 20-goal mark, but he should be able to hit 50 points by the end of the campaign.