Buchnevich scored three goals and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Despite his strong game, the Blues were no match for the suddenly dynamic Wild. Buchnevich is on a 10-game point streak with seven tallies and 11 assists in that span. He's been used as a center in his last four games, winning 21 of 48 faceoffs in that role -- it's likely not a viable long-term position for the 27-year-old. Buchnevich remains one of the Blues' top players with 23 tallies, 61 points, 107 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-11 rating through 52 appearances.