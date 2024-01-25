Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Buchnevich put the Blues ahead 2-0 in the first period. The 28-year-old has done just alright in January with six points and 27 shots over 10 games this month. He's up to 14 tallies, 34 points, 122 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances. He was above a point-per-game pace in the last two seasons, but it would take a significant surge for him to reach that level by the end of 2023-24.