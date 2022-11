Buchnevich scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Friday's 5-2 loss to the host Lightning.

Scoring on the power play at 16:50 of the first period Friday, Buchnevich stayed hot, cutting the quick-starting Lightning's advantage to 3-1. The 27-year-old left winger has collected five goals in five games and recorded his fourth multi-point game since Nov. 10, compiling 13 points over the nine-game span. He added two hits during Friday's defeat.