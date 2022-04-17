Buchnevich scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Buchnevich made it 5-3 at 9:05 with the teams skating at 4-on-4 with a wrist shot from the right circle. And his second assist came in overtime, when he went behind the net on a wraparound and instead of trying to score, Buchnevich passed the puck to Brayden Schenn who wired a shot from the high slot. His point streak now stands at nine games and 17 points (six goals, 11 points).