Buchnevich scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Buchnevich made it 5-3 at 9:05 with the teams skating at 4-on-4 with a wrist shot from the right circle. And his second assist came in overtime, when he went behind the net on a wraparound and instead of trying to score, Buchnevich passed the puck to Brayden Schenn who wired a shot from the high slot. His point streak now stands at nine games and 17 points (six goals, 11 points).
