Buchnevich (lower body) is not at practice Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Buchnevich did not play Tuesday and it certainly looks like Thursday's tilt against the Jets will be a no-go as well. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
