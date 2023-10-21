Buchnevich (upper body) is skating, but he hasn't taken contact yet and won't play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Buchnevich also missed Thursday's 6-2 loss to Arizona because of his upper-body injury. Coach Craig Berube said Buchnevich is "making progress," but his timetable is "still up in the air." After Saturday's contest, the Blues will face Winnipeg on Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward has no points in two games this season, but he finished the 2022-23 campaign with 26 goals and 67 points in 63 outings.