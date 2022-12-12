Buchnevich (lower body) won't play Monday against Nashville, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Buchnevich, who will sit for a fourth straight game, is close to being available to return. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday versus Edmonton. Buchnevich has amassed nine goals, 20 points, 46 shots on net and 23 hits in 20 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Not ruled out for Sunday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Warming up after cold start•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Nets team's first tally•