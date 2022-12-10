Buchnevich (lower body) hasn't been ruled out yet for Sunday's matchup with Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich didn't practice again Saturday, but the Blues will see how he feels Sunday morning before determining his status. The 27-year-old forward has missed the past two games. Buchnevich has amassed 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 20 contests this campaign.