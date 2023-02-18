Buchnevich (lower body) will not travel to Ottawa for Sunday's tilt, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Buchnevich suffered the injury in the first period and while he attempted to return to action with a shift to start the second period, he was unable to complete the contest. Buchnevich has 16 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Won't return Saturday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects goal Thursday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Distributes three helpers in return•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Ready to rock•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Dealing with lower-body injury•