Buchnevich recorded an assist and three shot on net in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Buchnevich posted 40-plus assists in each of his first two seasons with St. Louis, and he has a chance to make it three years since he has 13 goals and 20 helpers through 42 games. The 28-year-old winger continues to draw top-six minutes and should be a consistent fantasy contributor as long as he's healthy.