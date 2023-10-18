Buchnevich (upper body) has been officially ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich was previously reported as being doubtful to play versus the Coyotes but now has been officially shut down. Through two games this season, the 28-year-old Russian has yet to write his name on the scoresheet and hasn't even registered a shot on net. Alexei Toropchenko looks set to take on a top-six role with Buchnevich unavailable.