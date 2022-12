Buchnevich earned an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Buchnevich missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. He set up a Jordan Kyrou goal in his return. Buchnevich has eight goals and seven assists in his last 11 appearances -- he's been one of the Blues' better forwards since mid-November. The winger is up to nine goals, 12 helpers, 46 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating in 21 contests this season.