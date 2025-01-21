Buchnevich registered a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Buchnevich snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. That slump has seen him at least temporarily booted from the top line -- he's been on the third line over the last couple of contests. The 29-year-old has 30 points, 86 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating over 46 appearances. Buchnevich hasn't played up to his full potential this year, but a 60-point campaign is still possible if he goes on an extended hot streak.