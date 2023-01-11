Buchnevich had a goal and assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary.
Buchnevich's marker came on the power play at 3:50 of the first period. He's up to 14 goals and 36 points in 33 contests, including 16 points with the man advantage. Buchnevich is on a six-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Twelve points in last 10 games•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goal and assist in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: One of each Friday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Picks up where he left off•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Back at it•