Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Buchnevich's first goal and second point through five games this season. The 31-year-old forward has been playing on the third line lately, though he could be a candidate to move back into the top six if Jonatan Berggren's performance drops. Buchnevich has added seven shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating. He had 20 goals and 48 points over 81 regular-season contests, his worst totals in his first five years with the Blues.