Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Buchnevich snapped a three-game goal drought with a tip-in at the 16:39 mark of the first period, giving him 17 goals on the year. He hasn't exactly been consistent on a game-to-game basis, but as a middle-six forward, he's finding ways to get the job done on offense for the Blues. Over his last 16 games, Buchnevich has delivered 10 points (five goals, five assists), eight PIM, 25 shots on goal, three hits and eight blocked shots.