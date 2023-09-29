Buchnevich recorded an assist and five shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Blackhawks.

Buchnevich provided the lone helper on Robert Thomas' goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Buchnevich is expected to slot into the top six this season, and he has been rotating in with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou (lower body) on the team's top line. As long as he's handling those responsibilities, Buchnevich has a good chance to match or exceed last year's output of 26 goals and 41 assists in 63 games.