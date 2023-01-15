Buchnevich netted a goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Buchnevich scored at 13:55 of the second period to narrow the Lightning's lead to 3-2, but St. Louis failed to build off that momentum. He has 15 goals and 37 points in 35 games this season. The 27-year-old has provided at least a point in seven of his last eight contests.
