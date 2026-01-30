Buchnevich notched two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Buchnevich is looking good on offense lately with a goal and four assists over his last four games. Three of those helpers have come on the power play. The 30-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 21 assists, 11 power-play points, 94 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 54 contests. While he's far from his peak performance, Buchnevich has set himself up for a strong second half of the campaign if he can keep his momentum going.