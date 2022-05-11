Buchnevich notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.
Buchnevich set up the first and third goals of Vladimir Tarasenko's third-period hat trick. With the pair of helpers, Buchnevich doubled his playoff point total. He has four assists, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating through five contests.
