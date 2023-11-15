Buchnevich notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Buchnevich helped out on goals by Colton Parayko and Kasperi Kapanen. With three goals and three helpers over his last three games, Buchnevich is starting to play up to his abilities after a slow start to the campaign. The 28-year-old has nine points, 26 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 12 contests, and he remains in a top-six role.