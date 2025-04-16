Buchnevich recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

This was the second time Buchnevich recorded three points over his last three outings, as he also did it in the 4-3 loss to the Oilers on April 9. The 29-year-old forward heads into the Stanley Cup playoffs in a good run of form, having racked up nine points (five goals, four helpers) across seven appearances since the beginning of April. On the season, he posted 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 76 contests.