Buchnevich will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Saturday versus Arizona.
Buchnevich, who missed the last four games with an ankle infection, will return to a featured role Saturday, skating on the first line and the No. 1 power-play unit against the Coyotes. He's racked up 15 goals and 38 points through 38 contests this campaign.
