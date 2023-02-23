Buchnevich (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday against Vancouver, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Buchnevich will return to his usual featured role following his two-game absence, skating on the second line and the top power-play unit versus the Canucks. The 27-year-old winger has racked up 16 goals and 43 points while averaging 19:07 of ice time through 42 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Might return Thursday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Not traveling to Ottawa•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Won't return Saturday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects goal Thursday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Distributes three helpers in return•