Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Records pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buchnevich logged two assists (one on the power play), fired two shots on net and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Buchnevich is seven games removed from his last goal, but he has five helpers in that span. The 30-year-old is showing some chemistry on a new-look top line with Robert Thomas and waiver pick-up Jonatan Berggren. Buchnevich is now at 19 points, 62 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-8 rating across 37 appearances this season.
