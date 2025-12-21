Buchnevich logged two assists (one on the power play), fired two shots on net and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Buchnevich is seven games removed from his last goal, but he has five helpers in that span. The 30-year-old is showing some chemistry on a new-look top line with Robert Thomas and waiver pick-up Jonatan Berggren. Buchnevich is now at 19 points, 62 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-8 rating across 37 appearances this season.