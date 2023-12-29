Buchnevich (illness) was back at practice ahead of Friday's clash with Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Buchnevich appears to be good to go after being sidelined with an illness Thursday. The 28-year-old Russian is off to a strong start this season with 28 points in 32 games and is on pace to reach the 70-point mark for just the second time in his NHL career.
More News
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Three points including GWG•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Goal, assist in win•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Sends assist in loss•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores winner in overtime•
-
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Tacks on two assists•