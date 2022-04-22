Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Buchnevich has yet to be held off the scoresheet in April, racking up eight goals and 14 helpers during his 12-game streak. Seven of those outings have been of the multi-point variety. The winger is up to 29 tallies, 73 points, 193 shots on net and a plus-31 rating through 69 contests in a fantastic year as part of the Blues' deep offense.